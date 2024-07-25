The director of the FBI has testified that it is unclear if it was a bullet or shrapnel that hit Donald Trump's ear during his assassination attempt.

"With respect to former President Trump, there's some question about whether or not it's a bullet or shrapnel that hit his ear," FBI Director Christopher Wray testified. He did not explain where the shrapnel came from.

The Trump campaign is blasting the claim.

"Anyone who believes this conspiracy bull**** is either mentally deficient or willfully pedaling falsehoods," a campaign spokesman said.

Republican Congressman Ronny Jackson, who is a doctor, tells CBS News, "If it wasn't a bullet wound, I ask you, what was it? A piece of glass? Where's the glass come from? I've been told the teleprompters are completely intact."

New video has been released from the moment a local swat team and Secret Service agents entered the building from where eight shots were fired. Footage showed law enforcement going up a ladder to the roof where they found the would-be assassin's backpack and his AR-15 style rifle near his body.

Authorities saw shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks' phone and expressed concern there may have been a second gunman.

Trump called into Fox News Thursday condemning the security lapses at the Pennsylvania rally.

"The biggest mistake they made is allowing me to go," Trump said. "They shouldn't have let me go on the stage. Different groups of people knew there was some nut job on the roof."

The former president also spoke out about President Joe Biden's address to the nation Wednesday night.

"It was like a terrible speech, terrible delivery. He looked like he was having problems," Trump said.

Others are praising Biden's speech.

"Most heroes, they fight to the bitter end. He fell on his sword," CNN's Van Jones said.

Some neurologists say they saw disturbing symptoms of decline.

Biden blinked around 10 times per minute, less than half the normal rate.

Inside Edition showed the video of Biden's speech to neuropsychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez.

"He seems to be blinking at a much lower rate than even other 81-year-olds," Hafeez says. "These could be early symptoms of Parkinson's so I think with him there is definitely some neurological thing at play."

The White House has said the president does not have Parkinson's disease.

Meanwhile, it was revealed Thursday that former first lady Melania Trump is putting out her first memoir this fall, which will include pictures and stories "never before shared with the public." It will be titled, "Melania."