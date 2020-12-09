Film Student Raising Money to Make Doc About Famous Grandpa, ‘Just the Two of Us’ Songwriter William Salter

A budding filmmaker is on a mission to spotlight and immortalize the accomplishments of her grandfather, three-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter, composer and musician William Salter.



“I’ve been his biggest fan since I was a kid,” Jada Salter told Inside Edition Digital. “And I just always thought it was cool that he was a songwriter, kind of behind the scenes.”





William, 84, is the mastermind behind songs that have been passed through generations, including "Just the Two of Us," "Where Is the Love," and "Mister Magic."“I mainly want to focus on his story, and how he came from Harlem and let’s say, out of poverty, and he built his way up,” Jada said.Jada is fundraising to start production for a documentary and hopes to interview artists inspired by her granddad, like Will Smith. Her and her dad, Jamal, hope to get other musicians involved in the film.“Even through the 80s, 90s and today, there are still a lot of R&B artists, pop artists, dance artists, hip pop artists, that have covered his music,” Jamal said. “We all believe that this will be a great project and a great thing to show the world that the one thing that doesn’t leave is the spirit of music.”William Salter is itching to perform once the pandemic is over. He used to play bass for Harry Belafonte and South African singer Miriam Makeba. He said his path was not planned growing up.“When I got to music class, all the instruments were taken, except the three-string bass was standing against the wall,” William said. GoFundMe has been set up for equipment and production costs.

