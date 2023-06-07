First-Time Father's Joy at 77 as Robert De Niro, 79, and Al Pacino, 83, Become Dads Again

Human Interest
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:34 AM PDT, June 7, 2023

Shep Gordon now gets to spend his days chasing after Benji, taking the boy on nature hikes in Hawaii, and playing in the pool. It is an exhausting schedule for a man just half his age.

Robert De Niro just welcomed his seventh child at 79, while his good friend Al Pacino has a baby on the way at 83.

And while neither of those Oscar winners are likely to be changing diapers anytime soon, one 77-year-old man proves that it can be done. 

Shep Gordon welcomed his first child at 74.

Why the long wait? "I just never met the women I wanted to have [a child] with," Shep tells Inside Edition.

The talent manager and his wife, Katie, live in Maui, along with their 3-year-old son, Benjamin.

"Shep is in a time in his life when he really gets to be present with Benjamin," Katie explains. "When you're in the middle of your career that's hard to do."

Katie adds: "He spends a lot of time with Ben and goes on adventures."

Shep also says he has no issue with those who think he is Benji's grandfather.

"It's a realistic thought," Shep says. "In our society I am the age of being a grandfather."

There is one possible downside however to having an older father.

"Every child wants to make sure that their parents are as permanent as possible to go through all of life's challenges with them and to be their role models through the years," Dr. Jeff Gardere, a clinical psychologist, tells Inside Edition.

That becomes harder with older parents, but Shep says: "Enjoy the miracle of your children everyday."

Oh, and at 77, he is now considering baby No. 2.

