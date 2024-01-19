Flight Attendant Charged After 14-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Finds Hidden Camera in Plane Bathroom: Authorities

A flight attendant is being accused of trying to record a 14-year-old girl in the bathroom during an American Airlines flight from Charlotte to Boston.

“She was waiting to use the economy restroom, and then the flight attendant came and got her and said, ‘Here, some use the first class restroom, it will be quicker,’” the teen’s attorney Paul Llewellyn tells Inside Edition.

Authorities say the flight attendant told the teen he needed to wash his hands before she went in. The teen used the restroom right after. It was not until she was done that she says she noticed a hidden camera. She took a photo and informed her parents.

The teen’s father allegedly confronted the flight attendant.

“He looked very sheepish and clearly based on his face, he knew he’s been caught red-handed,” Llewellyn says.

Flight attendant Estes Carter Thompson III, 37, was charged with attempted sexual exploitation of children and possession of child pornography after authorities say they discovered recordings of four other young girls in airplane bathrooms on his iCloud account, according to a criminal complaint.

“This individual was immediately withheld from service and hasn’t worked since,” American Airlines tells Inside Edition in a statement.