Flight Attendant Charged After 14-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Finds Hidden Camera in Plane Bathroom: Authorities

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:35 PM PST, January 19, 2024

Authorities say the flight attendant told the teen he needed to wash his hands before she went in. The teen used the restroom right after and it was not until she was done that she says she noticed a hidden camera.

A flight attendant is being accused of trying to record a 14-year-old girl in the bathroom during an American Airlines flight from Charlotte to Boston.

“She was waiting to use the economy restroom, and then the flight attendant came and got her and said, ‘Here, some use the first class restroom, it will be quicker,’” the teen’s attorney Paul Llewellyn tells Inside Edition.

Authorities say the flight attendant told the teen he needed to wash his hands before she went in. The teen used the restroom right after. It was not until she was done that she says she noticed a hidden camera. She took a photo and informed her parents.

The teen’s father allegedly confronted the flight attendant.

“He looked very sheepish and clearly based on his face, he knew he’s been caught red-handed,” Llewellyn says.

Flight attendant Estes Carter Thompson III, 37, was charged with attempted sexual exploitation of children and possession of child pornography after authorities say they discovered recordings of four other young girls in airplane bathrooms on his iCloud account, according to a criminal complaint.

“This individual was immediately withheld from service and hasn’t worked since,” American Airlines tells Inside Edition in a statement.

Related Stories

Counselor Working at Border Charged With Sexual Contact of Child, 11
Christian Teacher Tries Killing Husband by Poisoning Smoothies: Police
Florida Pastor Who 'Spanked' 16 Students Not Charged Due to State Law
Oklahoma Woman Calls 911 After Suspected Home Intruder Attacks Her MomCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

1

2

3

Mom Says 7-Year-Old Son Was Written Up for Saying 'Jesus Christ' at School
Mom Says 7-Year-Old Son Was Written Up for Saying 'Jesus Christ' at School
4

Mom Says 7-Year-Old Son Was Written Up for Saying 'Jesus Christ' at School

Offbeat
Furious Friends Demand Answers After 3 Men Found Dead at Kansas City Home Days After Watching Football Game
Furious Friends Demand Answers After 3 Men Found Dead at Kansas City Home Days After Watching Football Game
5

Furious Friends Demand Answers After 3 Men Found Dead at Kansas City Home Days After Watching Football Game

News
The New Gypsy Rose Blanchard? Ohio Mother Arrested After Police Say She Lied About Daughter's Cancer
The New Gypsy Rose Blanchard? Ohio Mother Arrested After Police Say She Lied About Daughter's Cancer
6

The New Gypsy Rose Blanchard? Ohio Mother Arrested After Police Say She Lied About Daughter's Cancer

Crime