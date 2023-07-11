Flood waters are currently wreaking havoc in the state of Vermont while in New York clean-up efforts are getting underway in upstate areas that saw the most damage from the massive storms over the weekend.

The historic flooding in New York claimed the life of at least one woman, 43-year-old Pamela Nugent.

Her father, Ed Nugent, managed to save his daughter's fiancé, but then both men were forced to watch as Pamela fell victim to the raging storm waters.

"She was afraid the house was going to collapse," Ed Nugent tells Inside Edition.

He then stood across the street from his daughter as she attempted to cross the street with her dog Minnie.

The street had become a raging river by that point though, and Ed says that he tried to grab his daughter and get her to safety, but she only managed to take one step before being a carried away.

"I knew she was gone," says Ed. "Nobody can survive that."

Authorities in Vermont are now doing their best to avoid any loss of life as they deal with the worst flooding on record.

Fears are growing that the reservoir near the capital city of Montpellier might overflow, trapping even more residents and making rescue operations near impossible given the dwindling number of accessible roadways.

Over 100 water rescues had been deployed by midday on Tuesday according to the National Guard.