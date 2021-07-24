Floods in China Leave Subway Commuters Waist-Deep in Water
Twelve people who lost their lives were on the subway when a tunnel flooded. Five hundred other commuters were rescued.
Days of heavy rain in China have created some unusual scenes throughout Henan province as residents try to get around in the massive flooding left behind.
One resident reported to Reuters that she was trapped in her apartment with her children and no food. Others braved the floodwater, which was chest-deep in some areas, and had to be rescued by boat and bulldozer.
Subway commuters were up to their necks in water after a tunnel got flooded.
Tens of thousands of people have already been evacuated from flooded areas and more than 30 people have died.
Local media reports the economic loss to the country from the flooding is estimated at 189 million dollars, as some areas received a year’s worth of rain in just a week.
