Floor Collapses Into Basement Under Weight of Dozens of Dancing Teens at House Party Outside Denver

News
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:42 PM PST, March 1, 2022

Authorities say at least 150 teens showed up to the home outside Denver after the location of the party reportedly ended up on social media. "The floor joist just couldn’t take that,” a fire department spokesman said.

A teen's birthday party turned into a night of horror after a floor gave way from the weight of the crowd, injuring eight people.

Scores of dancing teenagers plunged into the basement at the home outside Denver, Colorado, after the location of the party reportedly ended up on social media.

“We're at a party and the ceiling fell! There's people dying! Help!” a frantic 911 caller said.

Authorities say as many as 150 kids turned up, and the floor just couldn't support the huge dancing crowd.

“Everyone was jumping up and down in unison, likely to the sound of music. When their feet were hitting the floor all together, that’s delivering a very big impact to the floor, and the floor joist just couldn’t take that,” South Metro Fire Rescue spokesman Eric Hurst said.

Multiple angles of the tragic incident and its aftermath were captured on video. Of the eight people hurt in the collapse, one suffered serious injuries.

A giant hole is now where the living room used to be. Firefighters have declared the house unfit for occupancy.

