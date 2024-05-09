The head basketball coach at Mont Sports Academy in Orlando, Florida, is facing charges after cops said he used money from tuition for his personal benefit like vacations, gambling, and OnlyFans subscriptions, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said.

Mont Sports Academy head coach Roderick Wilmont was arrested last week and charged with two counts of scheme to defraud and two counts of defrauding an innkeeper.

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook that they began investigating Wilmont in December 2023 after the coach was accused of booking vacation homes and hotel rooms for his players but failed to pay full accommodations, even though the players stayed there for months.

“Coach Wilmont failed to pay for the total rental cost and ultimately owed the business over nineteen thousand dollars. Coach Wilmont told the company the money was wired and transferred to their bank account. However, the business never provided instructions on how to send money to their bank account. When the business asked additional questions in an effort to identify the wire transaction, Coach Wilmont became uncooperative with them,” Osceola County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

A similar issue occurred at another resort where Wilmont failed to settle a balance of $7,000, according to authorities.

Investigators say Wilmont solicited thousands of dollars monthly from parents under the guise of "tuition," depositing substantial amounts into his personal bank account.

Investigators say the records show deposits made from parents spanning all the way up to $45,000.

Financial records indicate that these funds were used for personal indulgences such as purchasing adult content on OnlyFans subscriptions, gambling, and vacations rather than benefiting the players, police said.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Wilmont for comment and has not heard back.

Wilmont did speak to FOX 35 and said he was wrongfully detained but did not immediately explain why.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Osceola County Courts and District Attorney for more information and comment and have not heard back.

It is unknown if Wilmont has entered a plea or obtained a lawyer.

“It’s pretty sad, you know, because all of this was supposed to go to helping these children develop their skills and get to the next level and show some results on enhancing their skills in sports,” Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez told WESH.

Lopez told WESH he is urging parents to double-check who’s running the programs they're putting their kids in.

“There’s a lot of sports programs out there that work. As a parent, I would do my due diligence and my homework and make sure your kids get into a program that has a good reputation,” he told WESH.

Anyone with information related to this case or any other similar incidents, please contact the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at (407) 348-2222.