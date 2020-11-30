Florida Coast Guard Rescues Missing Man Found Clinging to His Boat at Sea

A 62-year-old boater who had been missing since Friday was found holding on to his capsized boat off the coast of Florida two days later, officials said.

The U.S. Coast Guard has been searching for the man, Stuart Bee, since he and his boat disappeared. He was reported missing on Saturday by a member at the marina who said Bee doesn't usually stay out overnight on his boat, the Coast Guard said.

"#MustSee: Stuart Bee is recovered by the 225-foot motor vessel, #Angeles. The crew spotted the man clinging to the bow of the vessel and took him aboard and will transport him to shore,” the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast posted to their Twitter account.

They also posted photos of Bee’s rescue, which occurred Sunday 86 miles off Cape Canaveral.

"Saving lives at sea is our highest calling. This is a truly incredible outcome that demonstrates the bond among all mariners and our community," said Capt. Mark Vlaun, commanding officer of Sector Jacksonville. "Thank you to our mission partners that launch into action and to all who got the word out to find and rescue Mr. Bee."

