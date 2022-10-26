A Florida high schooler was killed in a crash on Sunday while attempting to help another driver, according to reports.

Nick Miner, 18, was in a pickup truck when he stopped on the side of the road to aid a driver who was stuck in a ditch, according to officials.

A Honda Insight driven by a 27-year-old woman hit Miner's pickup, resulting in Miner being thrown from the vehicle. His truck flipped over and landed on the teen, killing him, according to the Florida Highway Patrol and WESH.

According to the outlet, two young women were also injured and transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Miner was a senior and football quarterback at East River High School, where his teammates and friends are mourning the his death.

"It hurts. He was a brother of the family. I wish he was still here," Parker Stoner, Miner's football teammate, said to Fox35 Orlando.

According to the outlet, a roadside memorial had been set up where Miner was hit.

East River High School Principal Becky Watson issued a statement saying, "I know I speak for our entire East River High community when I express the grief felt at the loss of one of our own."

School officials provided grief counselors on campus Monday for any students or staff members, according to CBS.

A GoFundMe was set up to cover funeral expenses for the Miner family. As of Tuesday, the fundraiser has received just over $54,000 of their $50,000 goal.

The crash is under investigation, according to officials.

