Florida Kids Taught ‘Hands Are Not for Hitting’ to Prevent Domestic Violence

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 6:15 AM PDT, October 30, 2023

It's challenging to make this sensitive subject easy to digest for young minds.

Hands are not for hitting, and that is the lesson being learned through two programs. Jordan Davenport and Antonio Garcia visit Florida schools to show children how physical or verbal aggression is not acceptable.

It sounds like a simple concept, but according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, “on average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States.”

It's challenging to make this sensitive subject easy to digest for young minds. Garcia and Davenport both work for the Naples Shelter for Abused Women and Children.

Jordan Davenport and Antonio Garcia spoke to WINK about giving young children the tools they need to stop domestic violence when they get older.

“I think that breaks down everything for them at a young age where they can remember these things as they get older, so they don't have to typically deal with issues like that going into middle school or high school. And if they do come up with that issue, then they will be able to know how to handle it,” Davenport said.

By equipping students at a young age, they’re hoping to break the cycle of violence.

“We first start off with the positive because we do you like to be positivity should come first, and then we work into what you're not supposed to do with your hands,” Garcia said. "It put in the situation that when someone hits it hurts a person's body, and it hurts a person's feelings too.”

Related Stories

Florida Woman Alive After Being Shot 11 Times During Domestic Dispute
Dad With Domestic Violence Charges Missing With Wife and 2 Young Sons
Suspect Returns to Scene of Assault and Is Killed by Victim’s Father
Reporter Called to Scene of Domestic Violence, Turns Into Marriage ProposalOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Matthew Perry Death: Coroner's Report Delayed by Toxicology Testing as Tributes Pour in for 'Friends' Star
Matthew Perry Death: Coroner's Report Delayed by Toxicology Testing as Tributes Pour in for 'Friends' Star
1

Matthew Perry Death: Coroner's Report Delayed by Toxicology Testing as Tributes Pour in for 'Friends' Star

Entertainment
Moms Warn Parents About Dangers of Mylar Balloons After Deaths of Daughters
Moms Warn Parents About Dangers of Mylar Balloons After Deaths of Daughters
2

Moms Warn Parents About Dangers of Mylar Balloons After Deaths of Daughters

Human Interest
Newlywed Iowa Teacher, 24, Accused of 'Engaging in Sexually Oriented Acts' With 3 Students as Young as 13
Newlywed Iowa Teacher, 24, Accused of 'Engaging in Sexually Oriented Acts' With 3 Students as Young as 13
3

Newlywed Iowa Teacher, 24, Accused of 'Engaging in Sexually Oriented Acts' With 3 Students as Young as 13

Crime
Selfless Sister, 11, Recovering After Trying to Save Twin Brother Killed With Dad in Suspected Murder-Suicide
Selfless Sister, 11, Recovering After Trying to Save Twin Brother Killed With Dad in Suspected Murder-Suicide
4

Selfless Sister, 11, Recovering After Trying to Save Twin Brother Killed With Dad in Suspected Murder-Suicide

Crime
Man Robs CVS Pharmacy With Very Specific Note Demanding Slew of Drugs Including 'All Bottles' of Viagra: Cops
Man Robs CVS Pharmacy With Very Specific Note Demanding Slew of Drugs Including 'All Bottles' of Viagra: Cops
5

Man Robs CVS Pharmacy With Very Specific Note Demanding Slew of Drugs Including 'All Bottles' of Viagra: Cops

Crime
Dashcam Footage Shows Man Aggressively Driving Through Portland Parade
Dashcam Footage Shows Man Aggressively Driving Through Portland Parade
6

Dashcam Footage Shows Man Aggressively Driving Through Portland Parade

Crime