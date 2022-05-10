Florida Man Caught Stealing Diesel Fuel, Says It's 'Too Expensive,' Cops Say

Drew Odell.Largo Police Dept.
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:04 AM PDT, May 10, 2022

The Florida man was charged with a misdemeanor count of petit larceny, police said.

A Florida man was charged with a misdemeanor after telling police he stole about 10 gallons of diesel fuel because it's "too expensive," authorities said.

Drew Odell was arrested in the early morning hours of last Wednesday after a Largo police officer saw him carrying gas cans from a truck on the property of A&A Recycling, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said the 35-year-old acknowledged stealing the diesel fuel, which is currently at record-setting prices in the U.S. 

A siphoning tube was found near the truck, Largo Police said.

Odell told police a gallon of diesel was about $5.50 and was “too expensive” given his other financial obligations, the affidavit said. 

He was charged with one count of misdemeanor petit larceny under $100 and released on $250 bail, according to online court records.

Since his arrest, the average price for a gallon of diesel in Florida has risen to $5.64. Last year's average price was $3 per gallon, according to AAA.

