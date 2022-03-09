President Joe Biden announced a ban on all imports of Russian oil and gas, and he's blaming the expected rise in gasoline prices on Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Even before the embargo was announced, gas prices hit a new price-per-gallon record.

Nationally, gas is averaging $4.17 per gallon. At one California gas station, it costs a staggering $7.29 per gallon for premium gas.

But there are things you can do to lessen the sticker shock. To make your money go further, be sure your tires are properly inflated and lighten the load, if possible.

Other tips include buying gas early in the week and not waiting until your tank is close to empty, according to AAA spokesman Doug Shupe.

“You want to keep about a half a tank of gas all the time. You don't want to get into a situation where you are scrambling to find a gas station, and you’re forced to go to the one that is the highest only because you won't have enough fuel to get to the next one,” Shupe said.

The AAA app will show you the gas station that’s selling fuel for the least amount that’s closest to you, Shupe says.

Another gas-saving tip — remove things from the roof, like bike racks or snowboard holders, to cut down on wind resistance.

“When you're going to pack for your spring break road trips or summer road trips, try to put everything inside the vehicle,” Shupe said.

It’s estimated the surge in gas prices could add up to $2,000 per year to the average household budget.

