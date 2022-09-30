Florida Man Missing After Allegedly Trying to Jet Ski From South Florida to the Bahamas

Human Interest
Charles Walker
Broward Sheriff’s Office
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:26 PM PDT, September 30, 2022

52-year-old Charles Walker was last seen on Pompano Beach on September 23.

Authorities are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing Florida man who they say may have been attempting to jet ski from south Florida to the Bahamas.

Fifty-two-year-old Charles Walker was last seen on Pompano Beach on September 23 at around 5:00 p.m., according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Walker's family claimed he intended to jet ski from the beach to Bimini in the Bahamas, authorities said.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has gray hair and green eyes, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the sheriff’s office non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

The distance between Pompano Beach and Bimini in the Bahamas is around 90 miles.

