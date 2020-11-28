Florida Mom Charged With Abandoning Sick Baby on Doorstep

Disturbing Ring surveillance video shows a young mom abandoning her 3-month old baby boy at a stranger's house. The woman can be seen holding the little one in a car seat as she rings the doorbell in Deltona, Florida.



Moments later, she walks away, leaving her son behind. The shocked homeowner called 911.





“She pushed the baby in the door and walked away,” the homeowner said on the 911 call.Authorities were able to track down the mom and have identified her as 33-year-old Melissa Kelley. She has been charged with unlawful desertion of a child and child neglect. The baby was apparently sick with scabies, a contagious itchy skin rash, and Kelley said she could no longer take care of him.As police investigated the case, it turned out Kelley chose that house for a reason — the homeowner’s daughter is allegedly dating the father of the baby. But the homeowner said she had no idea about the alleged relationship.The boy has been placed in the care of child welfare officials and treated at a local hospital.

