One restaurant manager has had it with the so-called “dine and dash” or “eat it and beat it” trend where patrons skip on the bill.

Video was posted on Facebook to shame customers who allegedly dine and dash at Rick’s on the River in Tampa, Florida.

In one video, two non-paying customers got in their car and drove away as they were filmed.

"If anyone knows [them,] please tell them to come pay the tab they ran out on," the post read. "They have 24 hours to make good on their tab they 'forgot' to pay.”

Ken Brackins, the owner of Rick’s on the River, says he is shaming folks because, “we just got fed up with it.”

Brackins says dine-and-dash does take a toll on his business, telling Inside Edition, “I mean, we're running on a razor-thin margin as is.”

He says “it's been very successful” in shaming some of the people, adding, “out of the last dozen, we have successfully identified eleven of the people and those eleven have come back and paid.”

For the record, this is a crime. In Mississippi, for instance, skipping out on a bill of just $25 is punishable as a felony.