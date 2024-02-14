Valentine's Day is a day of love, but one sheriff’s office in Florida is taking advantage of any former lovers feeling especially jilted on this holiday.

“Wishing everyone a Happy Valentine’s Day! To report an Ex with warrants and mess their Valentine’s Day, call us at 561-688-3000. #ValentinesDay," the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a cheeky social media post Wednesday.

The post was accompanied by a photo of a set of handcuffs and hearts with another caption that read: “If Your Ex Has a Warrant, Let Us Help You Gift Them Bracelets.”

One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, called the post “ruthless.”

The post was also put up on Facebook, where one comment read, “The admin chose chaos today.”

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office has not responded to Inside Edition Digital’s requests for comment on the post.