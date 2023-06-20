A Florida teen was left paralyzed after her ex-boyfriend allegedly stabbed her more than a dozen times and then attacked her mother, her loved ones said.

Madison Schemitz, 17, and her mother, Jackie Rogé, were eating at a restaurant on June 3 when they spotted the teen's ex-boyfriend, Spencer Ross Pearson, seated at a nearby table, according to the arrest warrant's statement of probable cause filed by the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Pearson had begun following and harassing Schemitz starting in April, and after spotting him, she and her mother decided to leave the restaurant to avoid conflict, according to the arrest warrant, first obtained by Law & Crime.

About 20 seconds after they left the restaurant and as they headed to their car, Pearson, 18, was seen "charging" toward them, the warrant said. Police said one of the victims told them that Pearson held Schemitz down with one arm as he stabbed her about 15 times.

Pearson also stabbed Rogé in the forehead and the leg as she attempted to intervene during the attack, the warrant said.

A bystander who saw the attack being carried out ran to help Schemitz and Rogé grabbed Pearson, who stabbed the bystander as well, police said.

Kennedy Armstrong told WJXT that he and his friend sprang into action when they saw a man “pounding” on a woman’s chest. “I hit the kid as hard as I could,” he said.

Telling First Coast News that his and his friend's fight against Pearson was a blur, he said he only realized after the fact that he had been hurt as well. He suffered a ruptured artery and ligaments to his right hand, he said.

After being removed from Schemitz and Rogé, Pearson "sliced his own throat several times," telling witnesses that he was trying to kill himself, cops said.

"All parties involved were transported to local area hospitals with serious injuries sustained from sharp force trauma," the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Pearson was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, the arrest warrant states.

Schemitz suffered an injury to her spinal cord and her family told First Coast News that she is currently paralyzed.

“Madison is a rising senior at PV High and a star softball player. Madison is a sister to five siblings and she will have a long road to recovery as she is in critical condition at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville,” a GoFundMe page set up for the family’s medical expenses said. A GoFundMe campaign was also created for Armstrong.

Schemitz’s older sister, Tatiana Cruceta, told First Coast News that Schemitz and Pearson had dated but broke up a few months prior.

"There were some issues in the past after they'd broken up, where he was threatening her safety. My mother was looking to get a restraining order against him, so this was definitely premeditated," Cruseta said. "Madison is a fighter, you know. She’s going to make it through this, and I know she is going to walk out of this hospital," she told First Coast News.

And on Saturday, a fundraiser was held by the restaurant that Schemitz and Rogé had been leaving when Pearson allegedly attacked the daughter and her mother. All proceeds from the sale of wings at Mr. Chubby's Wings were set to go to Schemitz's family. Fellow local business Flo's Ice Cream also announced it was donating a portion of sales from "Madison Strong Mint Chocolate Chip" that day to support the family as well, Schemitz's GoFundMe page noted.

"It’s inspiring to witness acts of kindness and solidarity with the Schemitz family like these within our community," the page read. "By spreading love and hope for Madison, we can all come together to make a positive difference in their lives. We hope that the fundraiser is a tremendous success, raising significant funds and spreading awareness about Madison’s situation. You can also continue to show support to the family through the GoFundMe campaign. Our prayers are with the Schemitz family, as we wish them strength and resilience during this challenging time."

The Madison Strong Fundraiser raised $15,000 for Schemitz and her family.

Schemitz took to social media to express her gratitude for the fundraiser and thanks for the support she had received since the attack.

"I am so blessed to be able to know and love you all. This fight wouldn’t be the same without you. Thank you always,” Schemitz wrote on her Facebook page Sunday.

