Foodies Must Go to Prison to Eat at This Restaurant

Fred Sirieix is a popular television personality in the United Kingdom, and his charity, The Right Course, trains incarcerated people to work in the restaurant industry.

Bertie's, located in His Majesty’s Prison Lincoln, is the 3rd restaurant behind bars opened by The Right Course.

“Well you know, I’m no different than anyone else. I was given opportunities by people. I made the most of it, sometimes I didn’t. But I think they are very enthusiastic to make the most of it,” he said.

The charity’s hope is that the diplomas selected inmates will receive will be a step in changing their lives.

However, Sirieix is clear that the restaurant industry will benefit as well.

“I think it's the right time as well because there is such a huge staff shortage… a chronic staff shortage, in hospitality. If you are prepared to work hard and focus and you are determined. You are going to succeed,” he said.

Jan, who is currently an inmate at HMP Lincoln, says the skills he has learned working at Bertie’s have inspired new career dreams for when he integrates back into society.

Jan said they would “like to open up my own shop, similar to this” one day.

Once the inmates are released, The Right Course helps them get jobs that will use their new qualifications in hospitality.

