A former gynecologist who prosecutors say sexually abused dozens of his patients was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison.

Robert Hadden, 64, was charged with sexually abusing four of his patients but authorities believe that he may have abused over 200 women, many of whom were in court for his sentencing.

Hadden’s wife sat in a wheelchair crying she he learned of his 20-year sentencing. The judge gave the doctor an opportunity to speak and tearfully said he was sorry for all the pain that he caused.

His sentencing was an emotional moment for Hadden’s victims. Many embraced outside of the court.

“There’s a bit of relief, a smidge, and there’s a lot of sorrow and sadness,” one of Hadden’s victims, Laurie Kanyok, says.

Amy Yoney, another victim, shares her guilt over referring people she knew to the gynecologist.

“It’s disheartening. I’ve referred patients, I’ve referred friends, the guilt hasn’t left me,” Yoney says.

Before his conviction, Hadden was a reputed OBGYN at prestigious New York hospitals for over two decades.

Evelyn Yang, wife of 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang, came forward to say she was one of Hadden’s victims.

“He proceeded to grab me over to him and undress me and examine me internally, ungloved. At first, I was a little bit like what's going on here,” Yang said.

Some of Hadden’s alleged victims are also moms who are scrubbing his name from their children’s birth certificates.

Marissa Hoechstetter says Hadden abused her when she was pregnant with twins.

“I saw him at my one-year post-partum checkup and he undoubtedly sexually assaulted me. I felt his face on me. It’s something I will never forget,” Hoechstetter says.

Dayna Solomon says many of her visits with the former gynecologist made her uncomfortable.

“If he did something and I questioned it, he gave me a medical response and I was like ‘OK,’” Solomon says.

After serving his time, Hadden must register as a sex offender and will be under a lifetime supervised release.