Former Idaho State Trooper Charged With 2021 Murder of His Wife

A former Idaho State Police Trooper has been charged with the 2021 killing his wife, according to reports.

Daniel Charles Howard, 57, of Athol, Idaho, turned himself into authorities and was arrested Friday where he was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the February 2021 death of his wife, Kendy Howard, 48, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Howard turned himself in Friday night after county prosecutors obtained a warrant for his arrest, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said in the press release.

Police say that Howard was also charged with domestic battery.

In February 2021, Howard called police and said that his wife shot herself, according to reports.

Investigators now say they found probable cause after determining the woman's wound was not self-inflicted, according to People.

Howard remains jailed with no bond, according to People. He is set to be arraigned next week, KREM-TV reported.

It's unclear if Howard has retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Kootenai County Criminal Courts as well as the Kootenai County District Attorney’s Office for more information on this case and for comment and has yet to hear back.

Howard has a lengthy criminal background and resigned from the Idaho State Troopers in 2014, after initially being put on administrative leave without pay as investigators looked into criminal charges he faced in Kootenai and Bonner counties, according to the CDA Press.

Howard also allegedly stole thousands of rounds of ammunition from state police and used a fake name in an application for a motorcycle, according to Fox News.

Howard managed to strike a plea deal with prosecutors for charges of malicious injury to property, petty theft, title fraud and failing to tag a deer he shot. For those crimes, he spent 120 days in jail and completed 600 hours of community service, the Spokesman-Review reports.

In 2011, Howard fatally shot a woman while on duty but the incident was later ruled justified by a separate investigative agency, according to People.

