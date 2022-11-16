A Kansas federal grand jury has indicted a former Kansas City detective along with three other men with forcing women to provide them with sexual services.

The men indicted with conspiring to hold women in involuntary sexual servitude include former detective Roger Golubski, Cecil Brooks, LeMark Roberson, and Richard Robinson, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Brooks, Roberson, and Robinson were allegedly holding young women in an apartment, provided by Brooks, where they would beat them, threaten them, and sexually assault them in order to get them to provide men with sexual services, according to the release.

Golubski was a detective at the time and allegedly took money from Brooks to provide him protection from law enforcement to continue the criminal activities, according to authorities. Golubski also allegedly raped a young woman being held by Brooks, the release alleges.

The jury returned a three-count indictment. The first count charged all four men with conspiring to hold young women in a condition of involuntary servitude, according to the DOJ.

The second count charged Brooks, Roberson, and Robinson, with holding a young woman in involuntary servitude and forcing her to provide sexual services to Roberson, according to the DOJ.

The final count charged Brooks, Roberson, and Golubski with holding a young woman in involuntary servitude and forcing her to provide sexual services to them, according to the DOJ.

All four men can face a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted of the charges, according to the DOJ.

Golubski could also face a maximum sentence of life in prison on different charges if he is convicted, according to a DOJ news release.

In September, Golubski was charged under a six-count indictment for federal civil rights crimes violations for allegedly sexually assaulting two victims while acting under color of law, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Golubski's attorney, Chris Joseph told Inside Edition Digital that Golubski denies the "uncorroborated, decades-old allegations," and has pleaded not guilty in both cases against him.

Before Golubski retired from the Kansas City Police Department in 2010. In 1994, he was allegedly connected to the wrongful imprisonment of 17-year-old Lamonte McIntyre, according to CBS News.

According to McIntyre's mother, Golubski had harassed and coerced her into performing sexual acts prior to her son's conviction, CBS News reported.

Golubski denied any wrongdoing in that case, according to CBS News.

McIntyre served 23 years in prison before being released and exonerated in 2017, according to Centurion, a non-profit that takes on cases that led to wrongful convictions.

During Centurion’s work, they spoke to a retired FBI agent, Al Jennerich, who previously worked with Golubski.

Jennerich described Golubski as “a well-known detective… [who] used the authority of his position to extort sexual favors from black females. The women complied with his demands because they knew they would be arrested if they said no,” according to Centurion.

