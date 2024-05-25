Former Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg Releases ‘Screams Before Silence’ Documentary About Hamas Violence

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 8:29 AM PDT, May 25, 2024

“I felt like people weren’t paying attention. There wasn’t enough outrage as there should have been,” former Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg tells Inside Edition.

“Screams Before Silence,” a documentary about the Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel and produced by former Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg, has been released. 

“I felt like people weren’t paying attention. There wasn’t enough outrage as there should have been,” Sandberg tells Inside Edition. “There was even some denial.”

Drawing on interviews from survivors returning to the scene of the attacks, the film focuses on the systematic use of sexual violence by terrorists.

“From the voices, faces of first responders, eyewitnesses, released hostages, so people can watch, I hope, with an open heart and open mind to see the facts,” Sandberg says.

There was a private screening of the documentary on Capitol Hill this week. 

The film can be viewed here.

