Former News Anchor Goes Viral on TikTok for Hilariously Reporting on Her Son's Tantrum
Kayla Sullivan used her skills as a former TV reporter to report "live from the scene" outside her toddler's bedroom. The relatable video has received over 15 million views.
A former TV journalist who’s now a busy mom is going viral for hilariously blending her past and present lives together on TikTok.
Mom Kayla Sullivan posted the relatable video after her 2-year-old son Allan threw a temper tantrum at a neighborhood restaurant.
“Reporting live from outside my son's bedroom where he is currently being detained until naptime is over,” Sullivan said, speaking into a toy microphone. “What I can confirm is my son is a 2-year-old terrorist who held me hostage at the Olive Garden earlier today.”
Sullivan is a former reporter and anchor who now works in PR.
“This is an active investigation, but authorities believe the proper precautions were taken. I brought my son's favorite snack and even risked judgment from other moms by bringing an iPad,” Sullivan continued.
So what was the little boy’s massive meltdown all about?
“After several cries, demanding quote 'chetchup, chetchup!' a good Samaritan waitress miraculously understood it as the English word ‘ketchup’ and brought him a bottle. Unfortunately, her good deed was later punished after he threw a ketchup-covered fork at her,” Sullivan said.
The video is a huge hit on social media, with a mind-blowing 15 million views.
“Amazing! Thanks for the laugh!” country music star Carrie Underwood wrote.
Inside Edition spoke with the mom and son.
“He's not really a 2-year-old terrorist. He's actually a big sweetheart, but he is a toddler so sometimes he does throw tantrums in public,” Sullivan said.
