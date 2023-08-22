A former student who was romantically linked to a Pennsylvania teacher has been named as the prime suspect in her shooting death.

In 2016, Rachael DelTondo was discovered inside a car in a parking lot with 17-year-old Sheldon Jeter Jr. outside Pittsburgh at 2 a.m., according to authorities. The windows were steamed up, police say. DelTondo was suspended from her teacher position.

Two years later on May 13, 2018, DelTondo was returning to her parent's home after going to a local ice cream parlor when she was gunned down within close range in the driveway. DelTondo was reportedly shot at least 10 times.

Police label the slaying a “crime of passion.”

Jeter was questioned by police and released. DelTondo’s ex-fiance, Frank Catroppa, and his attorney told Inside Edition in 2018 that he had nothing to do with the murder. No one was ever charged in DelTondo’s death.

In an unrelated crime, Jeter Jr. was convicted of murdering his roommate in 2021, who he shot to death after going to a local ice cream parlor.

“Sheldon Jeter is the prime suspect, [in the DelTondo murder] though we don’t have enough evidence to make an arrest,” Beaver County District Attorney David Iozier announced. “We are seeking help from the public.”

Jeter’s lawyer Michael Santicola tells Inside Edition his client did not murder DelTondo.

“He had a relationship with her for a long time and they had remained friends,” Santicola says.

Jeter’s lawyer says the case involving the roommate is on appeal, but when it comes to the DelTondo case, Santicola says Jeter is innocent.

“This particular crime that we’re talking about now that’s remained unsolved for five years plus, nothing has changed, and he has maintained his innocence from day one, he still maintains it to this day,” Santicola says.

DelTondo’s parents say they have always believed Jeter was her killer. The suspect's parents tell Inside Edition Jeter is innocent and is being used as a scapegoat.