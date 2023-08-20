Teen Couple Who Disappeared While Hitchhiking to Summer Jam ‘73 Still Missing 50 Years Later
“It is a devastating thought as to what my brother went through,” a sister of one of the missing teens tells Inside Edition.
Loved ones of a teen couple who mysteriously vanished while trying to get to a concert 50 years ago are trying to shed light on their disappearance.
In 1973 the largest music festival in American history took place, bringing 600,000 music fans to the Summer Jam in Watkins Glen, New York. Artists like the Grateful Dead, the Allman Brothers, and others performed.
While hitchhiking to the festival, 16-year-old Mitchell Weiser and his 15-year-old girlfriend Bonnie Bickwit disappeared.
It is believed the two teens were last seen along state route 97 in New York as they attempted to hitchhike their way north to Watkins Glen and the Summer Jam. A truck driver had reportedly picked them up and dropped them off and that was the last time they were ever seen or heard from again.
As Summer Jam celebrates its 50-year anniversary, the families of the missing couple are hoping new light will be shed on the cold case.
“It is a devastating thought as to what my brother went through,” Mitchell's sister, Susan says.
The families hope that they can get some closure on the disappearance after years of feeling like the police didn’t take the case seriously.
“Something horrible happened because they never returned and they weren't rebellious, nothing like that,” Bonnie’s sister Sheryl says.
Out of 600,000 attendees at the 1973 Summer Jam, Mitchell and Bonnie were the only two to have disappeared.
