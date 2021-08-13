Four Florida Educators Die From COVID-19 Within 24 Hours | Inside Edition

Four Florida Educators Die From COVID-19 Within 24 Hours

News
By Andrea Swindall
First Published: 2:12 PM PDT, August 13, 2021

These unfortunate deaths have all happened less than a week before school is set to begin.

Four educators in Broward County, Florida — three teachers and one teaching assistant — have died from COVID-19 related-complications within 24 hours of each other.

“Within a 24-hour span, we had an assistant teacher pass away, a teacher at her school pass away, an elementary teacher pass away, and another teacher at a high school,” Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco told CBS Miami.

“It’s extremely frightening. I hear this every day,” she added. “Whether in Broward or elsewhere. We’re the 5th largest union in the country.”

These unfortunate deaths have all happened less than a week before school is set to begin.

Fusco says that three of the four who passed away were not vaccinated. The vaccination status of the fourth person is unclear.

Broward County’s School Board recently voted to defy Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ order to drop the mask mandate, according to CBS News.

And Anna Fusco says she is relieved the board chose to maintain a mask mandate. “We got a little bit of relief, keeping mask protocols, hand sanitizer, extra sanitizing,” she notes.

Since August 1, Broward County Public Schools has had 138 employees test positive for coronavirus, according to CNN.

