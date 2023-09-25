Alfonso Ribeiro and his lawyers seem to think his Fornite’s "Fresh" dance looks an awful lot like his famous "Carlton Dance."

Ribeiro, who played Carlton on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," often performed the "Carlton" to Tom Jones’ “It’s Not Unusual" on the hit '90s show.

On Monday, Ribeiro filed two lawsuits in California. They claim developers Epic Games and 2K Games “unfairly profited” from his likeness and exploited his “protected creative expression,” according to CNN.

The suit claims the dance was first performed on the Christmas 1991 episode. Nearly 30 years later, Ribeiro says he still gets asked to perform it.

In Fortnite Battle Royale, "Fresh" is offered as an in-game purchase to its nearly 80 million users. Riberio is seeking damages from developers, but it’s unclear how much he is suing for. He also says he wants the companies to stop profiting from it.

It looks like it's not unusual for Fortnite's developers to be hit with this kind of lawsuit.

Lawyer David Hecht said his firm is representing two others with similar cases against Fortnite.

“Backpack Kid” Russell Horning is going after them for their alleged use of his “Floss” dance, while rapper 2 Milly is also suing over the alleged use of his “Milly Rock.”

A spokesperson for Epic Games told InsideEdition.com, "We do not comment on ongoing litigation."

2K Games did not respond.

