Frida Kahlo Self-Portrait Sells for a Record-Breaking $34.9 Million
"Diego y yo," or "Diego and I," was the last self-portrait by the famed Mexican artist.
History was made with the recent sale of one of late artist Frida Kahlo's paintings.
"Diego y yo," or "Diego and I," was the last self-portrait by the famed Mexican artist. It depicts a bust of Kahlo with tears in her eyes and the image of her husband, artist Diego Rivera, on her forehead.
It symbolizes the tumultuous relationship between the two, who were together for over 20 years.
The last time the painting went up for sale was in 1990. While the seller was anonymous, the buyer is reportedly the founder of a museum in Argentina.
After fees, Sotheby's says the total price paid for "Diego y yo" was $34.9 million.
With this sale, Kahlo beats the previous record for a painting by a Latin American artist, which is $9.8 million, a record set by her husband, Diego Rivera, in 2019.
