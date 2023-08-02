It's been a summer full of bear stories, from attacks on humans to a bear believed to be a human.

A Pennsylvania man came face-to-face with a massive bear in his garage, just after watching an Inside Edition episode about a man who was slapped across the face by bear, leaving horrible claw marks.

"It's my favorite show and I never miss it," Lori Swartz told Inside Edition. "I said to my husband after we saw the story, 'What are the chances of that even happening?' And then an hour later, this happens to my husband."

Her husband, John, had gone into their garage, where he was met by a huge bear that knocked him down, bit his head and swiped his shoulder with its mighty paw.

John screamed and ran bleeding into his house.

"I heard the scream, the worst I ever heard," Joy said. "He was coming in the house all bloody. I was a nervous wreck."

The couple called 911 and paramedics treated his head wounds. He went to a nearby hospital for a tetanus shot.

Meanwhile in China, zoo officials issued a very strange statement after the internet blew up with videos and speculation that a sun bear was actually a human in a bear suit.

Sun bears, which are smaller than your average bear, sometimes stand on their back feet. But a sun bear named Angela at a zoo in eastern China sparked a social media uproar after videos showed her standing on her back feet in what appeared to be ill-fitting fur and waving at tourists.

The Hangzhou Zoo responded to the speculation by issuing a statement from Angela's perspective.

“Some people think I stand like a human, and it seems that you don’t understand me that much,” the zoo wrote on its social media account. “Previously, some tourists thought that I was too tiny to be a bear. I have to emphasize again: I am a Malayan sun bear! Not a black bear! Not a dog! A sun bear!”