Not everyone enjoys the holidays in the same manner. Different regions have some usual and unique traditions.

For example, a town in New Jersey puts on a festival celebrating Krampus, a demon-like creature with origins in Europe.

In a tradition made famous by Dwight Schrute on “The Office,” the Pennsylvania Dutch culture honors a foul-tempered character named Belsnickel.

And in an out-of-the-way neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York, they pride themselves on having what may be the best Christmas lights displays in the country.

To get in the spirit, Inside Edition Digital’s Stephanie Officer explored various ways different regions and people enjoy the holiday season.

What was discovered was highlighted on The Breakdown, where the story behind the story is shared.

