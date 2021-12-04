From Christmas Demons to Aliens, Here are Some Strange Winter Traditions That People Around the US Enjoy
Stephanie Officer explored various ways different regions and people enjoy the holiday season.
Not everyone enjoys the holidays in the same manner. Different regions have some usual and unique traditions.
For example, a town in New Jersey puts on a festival celebrating Krampus, a demon-like creature with origins in Europe.
In a tradition made famous by Dwight Schrute on “The Office,” the Pennsylvania Dutch culture honors a foul-tempered character named Belsnickel.
And in an out-of-the-way neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York, they pride themselves on having what may be the best Christmas lights displays in the country.
To get in the spirit, Inside Edition Digital’s Stephanie Officer explored various ways different regions and people enjoy the holiday season.
What was discovered was highlighted on The Breakdown, where the story behind the story is shared.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Man Finds Brother's Letterman Jacket Their Mom Couldn’t Afford in a Thrift Store 28 Years LaterInspirational
This Holiday Season Airbnb Is Offering You a Chance to Stay in the Original 'Home Alone' HouseEntertainment
Silence Surrounds Alleged Videotaped Sexual Assault of Boy From Louisville Private School Months AgoCrime
'West Side Story' Generates Early Oscar Buzz as Reboot of Beloved Film and Play Hits the Silver ScreenEntertainment
Man Exonerated of Alice Sebold’s Rape Says as She Addresses Her Role in His Conviction: 'I Accept Her Apology'Crime