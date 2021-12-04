From Christmas Demons to Aliens, Here are Some Strange Winter Traditions That People Around the US Enjoy

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 10:26 AM PST, December 4, 2021

Stephanie Officer explored various ways different regions and people enjoy the holiday season.

Not everyone enjoys the holidays in the same manner. Different regions have some usual and unique traditions.

For example, a town in New Jersey puts on a festival celebrating Krampus, a demon-like creature with origins in Europe.

In a tradition made famous by Dwight Schrute on “The Office,” the Pennsylvania Dutch culture honors a foul-tempered character named Belsnickel.

And in an out-of-the-way neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York, they pride themselves on having what may be the best Christmas lights displays in the country.

To get in the spirit, Inside Edition Digital’s Stephanie Officer explored various ways different regions and people enjoy the holiday season.

What was discovered was highlighted on The Breakdown, where the story behind the story is shared.

Related Stories

As US Faces Real and Artificial Christmas Tree Shortage, How to Make Your Fresh Tree Last Longer
Millions of Red Crabs Spotted in Australia Migrating to Christmas Island to Mate
Got a Leftover Christmas Tree? A Michigan Farm Will Take it to Feed Their Animals
White House Christmas Decorations Include 6 Stockings for Biden’s GrandkidsOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Man Finds Brother's Letterman Jacket Their Mom Couldn’t Afford in a Thrift Store 28 Years Later
Man Finds Brother's Letterman Jacket Their Mom Couldn’t Afford in a Thrift Store 28 Years Later
1

Man Finds Brother's Letterman Jacket Their Mom Couldn’t Afford in a Thrift Store 28 Years Later

Inspirational
This Holiday Season Airbnb Is Offering You a Chance to Stay in the Original 'Home Alone' House
This Holiday Season Airbnb Is Offering You a Chance to Stay in the Original 'Home Alone' House
2

This Holiday Season Airbnb Is Offering You a Chance to Stay in the Original 'Home Alone' House

Entertainment
Silence Surrounds Alleged Videotaped Sexual Assault of Boy From Louisville Private School Months Ago
Silence Surrounds Alleged Videotaped Sexual Assault of Boy From Louisville Private School Months Ago
3

Silence Surrounds Alleged Videotaped Sexual Assault of Boy From Louisville Private School Months Ago

Crime
'West Side Story' Generates Early Oscar Buzz as Reboot of Beloved Film and Play Hits the Silver Screen
'West Side Story' Generates Early Oscar Buzz as Reboot of Beloved Film and Play Hits the Silver Screen
4

'West Side Story' Generates Early Oscar Buzz as Reboot of Beloved Film and Play Hits the Silver Screen

Entertainment
Man Exonerated of Alice Sebold’s Rape Says as She Addresses Her Role in His Conviction: 'I Accept Her Apology'
Man Exonerated of Alice Sebold’s Rape Says as She Addresses Her Role in His Conviction: 'I Accept Her Apology'
5

Man Exonerated of Alice Sebold’s Rape Says as She Addresses Her Role in His Conviction: 'I Accept Her Apology'

Crime