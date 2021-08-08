From Dog Food to Car Parts, US Retailers Are Seeing Shortages of Every Variety | Inside Edition

From Dog Food to Car Parts, US Retailers Are Seeing Shortages of Every Variety

News
By IE Staff
First Published: 7:07 AM PDT, August 8, 2021

In short supply these days are bottled water, bread, chicken and dog food, as well as car parts.

Stores across the U.S. are experiencing shortages of every variety, and customers are not happy.

From meat shortages at a Virginia store to empty freezers at a Dollar General store in Oklahoma, businesses are seeing virtually no shipments of items that customers rely on, all due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In short supply these days are bottled water, bread, chicken and dog food, as well as car parts.

“I have a client with a Ford Explorer. We've been waiting on the part for two months,” Nathan Gruber, who runs an auto repair shop in Manhattan, told Inside Edition. “Most parts are made in China which takes a lot longer because shipments from China are delayed."

“We used to promise we'll have your car by the end of the day. We can no longer do that,” he continued.

A toy shortage is also expected to hit. While shelves may be fully stocked now, restocking may prove difficult because of delayed deliveries.

In fact, experts advise parents to start shopping for the toys they want to surprise their children with for Christmas now. 

Related Stories

Worker Shortage at Airports Causing Long Lines at Shops and Restaurants
Car Rental Shortage After Companies Sold Inventory to Cover Operating Costs During Pandemic Standstill
Gas Shortage Continues Across Southeast in Aftermath of Cyberattack

 

Ketchup Shortage Is Leading Some to Make Their Own Batches at HomeOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Ghost Hunter Falls Nearly 20 Feet Through Roof of Abandoned Train Station
Ghost Hunter Falls Nearly 20 Feet Through Roof of Abandoned Train Station
1

Ghost Hunter Falls Nearly 20 Feet Through Roof of Abandoned Train Station

Offbeat
Louisiana ICU Nurse Breaks Down Over Skyrocketing COVID-19 Cases
Louisiana ICU Nurse Breaks Down Over Skyrocketing COVID-19 Cases
2

Louisiana ICU Nurse Breaks Down Over Skyrocketing COVID-19 Cases

News
16-Year-Old Accidentally Kills Mom While Playing With Gun, Then Shoots Himself in the Head: Cops
16-Year-Old Accidentally Kills Mom While Playing With Gun, Then Shoots Himself in the Head: Cops
3

16-Year-Old Accidentally Kills Mom While Playing With Gun, Then Shoots Himself in the Head: Cops

Human Interest
Man Who Shot Viral Video of Duct-Taped Man Accused of Groping Frontier Flight Crew Speaks Out
Man Who Shot Viral Video of Duct-Taped Man Accused of Groping Frontier Flight Crew Speaks Out
4

Man Who Shot Viral Video of Duct-Taped Man Accused of Groping Frontier Flight Crew Speaks Out

News
Meet the Woman With the World's Biggest Mouth
Meet the Woman With the World's Biggest Mouth
5

Meet the Woman With the World's Biggest Mouth

Human Interest