Sometimes, getting from point A to point B requires some thinking outside the box.

And over the years, Inside Edition Digital has reported on several people who have found unique ways to get to work.

For example, in 2019, David Pike jumped on his jet ski and made the trip from Jersey City, New Jersey, across the Hudson River to Brooklyn.

There, he runs his own business chartering trolley rides around New York.

Josh Smith found a creative way around the bus driver crisis in 2020 by kayaking to school in Colorado.

In 2018, a guy dressed in a business suit used a paddleboard to cross the Hudson River from New Jersey to Manhattan to get to an important meeting on time and avoid rush hour traffic.

For entertaining stories about unique ways to commute, Leigh Scheps has more.

Related Stories