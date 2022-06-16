Gas Station Manager Fired Over Costly Mistake That Sold Gas for 69 Cents Per Gallon

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:35 AM PDT, June 16, 2022

When word spread on social media that the price was so cheap, people rushed to fill up.

With gasoline prices as high as they are, it might seem just too good to be true that gas anywhere could be only 69 cents per gallon.

But that’s exactly what happened at one Sacramento gas station after a costly mistake caused an error on the advertised price.

Manager John Szczecina says he was fired after, somehow, the decimal point on a price of $6.99 a gallon ended up in the wrong spot — an error that cost the gas station $16,000.

“It was a malfunction, and I should have checked it,” Szczecina said.

The manager says he wasn't there when motorists lined up around the block for three hours to fill up, but he sure heard about it from his boss.

When asked why the gas station couldn't just close when they realized the error, Szczecina said, “I don’t believe the cashier knew exactly what was going on. People just lined up and took the gas."

The last time prices were that low was in 1978.

GoFundMe page has been set up to help repay the money the gas station lost. 

