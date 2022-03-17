How to Safely Store Gasoline to Avoid Fire Hazards

News
By IE Staff
First Published: 10:34 AM PDT, March 17, 2022

Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro shared tips on how to store and transport gasoline safely.

Gas prices are at all-time highs, with some stations in Los Angeles showing prices of well over $7 per gallon. But experts say not to let the high prices cause you to risk your safety. 

“You could be seriously injured, if not killed from a flash fire from gasoline,” Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro told Inside Edition. He demonstrated how to store and transport gasoline safely.

It’s important to remember to pick a container that’s approved to transport gasoline, because unapproved containers could begin to leech gasoline and create a fire hazard, Uttaro says.

To fill up, place your approved container on the ground and make sure it doesn’t move around, Uttaro says. When finished, tap the nozzle to avoid dripping and replace the cap. 

Store it inside the passenger compartment, where it won’t roll around. And never transport more than four 5-gallon containers of gas. 

