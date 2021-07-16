A high speed chase in Texas went on so long that police in Houston had to stop for gas, according to reports.

Authorities say a man in a stolen vehicle led police on a chase that spanned multiple counties, went on for a total of 125 miles and reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour, KHOU reported.

The pursuit began when police saw an alleged stolen car in a Houston hotel parking lot along I-10 and Highway 6 early Friday morning, according to officials. When authorities tried to pull the driver over, he took off and gave chase, according to KHOU.

During the fast and furious pursuit, Houston cops had to stop to refuel in Splendora, WBRZ reported.

Cops had to call in other help from other agencies. State officials used a helicopter to track down the car.

After racing through six counties, the driver of the vehicle was apprehended in the town of Cleveland, police said. Investigators said they found drugs inside the allegedly stolen vehicle.

Police say the vehicle had been stolen several days prior from a rental company in West Houston.

No one was injured in the chase.

