It wasn’t even up for 48 hours before someone vandalized the George Floyd statue in New York City’s Union Square.

The NYPD released video of a guy seen circling the statue before tossing gray paint on it. Afterward, he scooted off on his skateboard.

This statue stands alongside one of former civil rights activist and American statesman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, the young woman who was shot dead in her home by Kentucky police last March.

The artist, Chris Carnabuci, called the exhibit #seeinjustice and chose Union Square because it’s where many protests against racial injustice either began or ended last summer.

Each statue weighs about 1,000 pounds and is made of 200 thinly cut slices of African mahogany & coated with bronze paint.

The NYPD is actively searching for the vandal.

