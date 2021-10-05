George Floyd Statue Vandalized Just Days After It Was Unveiled in New York City | Inside Edition

George Floyd Statue Vandalized Just Days After It Was Unveiled in New York City

Crime
By IE Staff
First Published: 8:24 AM PDT, October 5, 2021

This statue stands alongside one of former civil rights activist and American statesman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor.

It wasn’t even up for 48 hours before someone vandalized the George Floyd statue in New York City’s Union Square.

The NYPD released video of a guy seen circling the statue before tossing gray paint on it. Afterward, he scooted off on his skateboard.

This statue stands alongside one of former civil rights activist and American statesman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, the young woman who was shot dead in her home by Kentucky police last March. 

The artist, Chris Carnabuci, called the exhibit #seeinjustice and chose Union Square because it’s where many protests against racial injustice either began or ended last summer.

Each statue weighs about 1,000 pounds and is made of 200 thinly cut slices of African mahogany & coated with bronze paint.

The NYPD is actively searching for the vandal.

Related Stories

The Tragic Story of Shereese Francis, Whose 2012 Death Some Said Was Similar to the Killing of George Floyd
Ohio Mayor Promises to Fix George Floyd Mural Possibly Struck by Lightning
Darnella Frazier, Teen Who Recorded George Floyd Murder, Receives Pulitzer Special Citation
Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 22 Years for Murdering George FloydNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Appalachian Trail Hiker Is '100% Sure' He Ran Into Brian Laundrie in Tennessee, Wife Says
Appalachian Trail Hiker Is '100% Sure' He Ran Into Brian Laundrie in Tennessee, Wife Says
1

Appalachian Trail Hiker Is '100% Sure' He Ran Into Brian Laundrie in Tennessee, Wife Says

Crime
Quick-Thinking Deputy Saves Family and Pets From Home After Spotting Fire While Driving Down Road
Quick-Thinking Deputy Saves Family and Pets From Home After Spotting Fire While Driving Down Road
2

Quick-Thinking Deputy Saves Family and Pets From Home After Spotting Fire While Driving Down Road

Heroes
Paparazzi Accessories Silent After at Least 5 Die From COVID-19 Following MLM's Convention, Loved Ones Say
Paparazzi Accessories Silent After at Least 5 Die From COVID-19 Following MLM's Convention, Loved Ones Say
3

Paparazzi Accessories Silent After at Least 5 Die From COVID-19 Following MLM's Convention, Loved Ones Say

News
4 Family Members Die in Freak Accident While Making Wine in Italian Village
4 Family Members Die in Freak Accident While Making Wine in Italian Village
4

4 Family Members Die in Freak Accident While Making Wine in Italian Village

Human Interest
Headless Halloween Skeleton Baffles Colorado Authorities, Who Ask For the Public's Help to Solve Mystery
Headless Halloween Skeleton Baffles Colorado Authorities, Who Ask For the Public's Help to Solve Mystery
5

Headless Halloween Skeleton Baffles Colorado Authorities, Who Ask For the Public's Help to Solve Mystery

Offbeat