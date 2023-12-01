George Santos was voted out of the House Friday by a two-thirds vote over ethics violations. Before making his final exit, the now-former New York congressman had some final words.

Santos was mobbed by reporters as he was ousted from Congress. He stomped out before the vote to expel him was officially confirmed.

“To hell with this place,” Santos said.

Santos is facing 23 charges by the U.S. Department of Justice, including conspiracy, wire fraud, false statements, and aggravated identity theft. He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Santos sat alone as his colleagues cast their votes. When it became clear that his fate was sealed, Santos draped his coat over his shoulders, shook hands with some of his supporters and walked out.

The resolution passed 311 to 114, making Santos the sixth lawmaker in history to be expelled from the House.

Santos, who became a national figure of mockery for multiple lies, must now vacate his office immediately.