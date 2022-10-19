A Georgia college student died after walking into the spinning propeller of a small airplane he had rented for a dinner date, according to reports.

Georgia Southern University sophomore Sani Aliyu, 21, got off a plane piloted by two friends and was hit twice in the head, according to The New York Post.

The pilots had taken him and a woman to nearby Savannah in a single-engine Cessna, according to the outlet.

“They flew to Savannah to go on a date, flew back, landed at the Statesboro Airport, and the young lady got off the plane, and he got off the airplane and walked toward the front of the plane, and when he did, the propeller hit him,” Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch told the Statesboro Herald.

The accident happened after the plane “taxied onto the ramp area” and was stationary at around 10:35 p.m., a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson told the Herald.

There had only been four people on board the plane, including the pilot and co-pilot, according to reports.

“We were deeply saddened to hear about the traffic incident that involved one of our students Sunday night,” Dr. Aileen Dowell, GSU’s dean of students, said in a statement.

“I have already been in touch with his family and professors, and we have mobilized all available resources to provide counseling and any other assistance the university can give.”

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, a spokesperson for the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office told the New York Post.

Related Stories