A Georgia man has been arrested for allegedly raping, assaulting and kidnapping a female Lyft driver who picked him up, police said.

Demarcus Johnson, 32, is accused of giving the woman a sedative, stealing her car, kidnapping and sexually assaulting her, according to Alpharetta Police Department.

The driver reported to authorities she picked up Johnson on March 11, police said in a statement.

The two hit it off and agreed to meet later for drinks, according to police Capt. Andrew Splawn, WAGA-TV reported.

"The two engaged in conversation and agreed to have a drink with one another," Splawn told the station. "At which time the victim doesn’t remember and is unable to account for the events that evening."

The woman told police she woke up in a hotel room and didn't know how she got there, police said. A narcotic screen showed presciption drugs the woman said she hadn't taken, Splawn told the station.

In a statement to the station, Lyft said, "Safety is fundamental to Lyft, and the behavior described is reprehensible and has no place in our community or anywhere in society. We have been in contact with the driver to offer our support. Additionally, the rider’s account was permanently removed from the Lyft platform, and we assisted law enforcement with their investigation."

Investigators arrested Johnson on April 5, and police are asking for the public's help in the ongoing investigation. Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to contact the department at 678-297-6338.

Johnson is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail, according to online records.

He is in custody on an unrelated charge and will be transferred to the Fulton County Jail, where he will be held by the Alpharetta Police, according to WATL-TV.

There is no attorney of record for Johnson, according to court records.