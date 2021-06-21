A Georgia nurse who invested just $20 using a cryptocurrency app was shocked when he woke up with over $1 trillion. Christopher Williamson checked his Coinbase account like he does every morning and saw the huge number.

“I looked at it again and fell out of my bed and ran here to my desk to try to figure out what was going on,” Williamson said.

The news would have made Williamson the richest man in the entire world. But it turns out, there was a glitch in the system and his account was frozen.

For now, at least on paper, he remains the richest man in the world — and the number keeps getting bigger.

“Right now it is worth $173,277,357,372,090.79,” Williamson told Inside Edition.

“Holy cow, you’re taking us all to lunch!” Inside Edition’s Les Trent said.

“I try to find humor in it, but it's depressing,” Williamson added.

Coinbase says they are trying to figure out what led to the error. Until then, Williamson's account will remain frozen.

