Georgia Police Searching for Bank Robber Dressed as Granny

Crime
Granny Bank Robber
Georgia police are searching for this suspect.McDonough Police Department
By Deborah Hastings
First Published: 9:23 AM PDT, July 20, 2022

A bank robber in Georgia disguised himself as a woman, police said.

Georgia police are searching for a man who robbed a bank while dressed as a little old lady.

The McDonough Police Department released surveillance photos of the suspect, described as being six feet tall, wearing orange latex gloves, carrying a pink bag and sporting a white curly wig and a floral dress.

He also was wearing a gaiter, a facial mask that covers the neck and nose, authorities said.

He walked into a Chase bank branch and handed a note to the teller, demanding money and saying he had a gun, according to police. After collecting the cash, he drove away in a white SUV, possibly a Lexus, that had no license plates, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 470-878-1091 or send an email to wposs@mcdonoughga.org. Those who wish to stay anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

