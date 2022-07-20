Georgia Police Searching for Bank Robber Dressed as Granny
A bank robber in Georgia disguised himself as a woman, police said.
Georgia police are searching for a man who robbed a bank while dressed as a little old lady.
The McDonough Police Department released surveillance photos of the suspect, described as being six feet tall, wearing orange latex gloves, carrying a pink bag and sporting a white curly wig and a floral dress.
He also was wearing a gaiter, a facial mask that covers the neck and nose, authorities said.
He walked into a Chase bank branch and handed a note to the teller, demanding money and saying he had a gun, according to police. After collecting the cash, he drove away in a white SUV, possibly a Lexus, that had no license plates, authorities said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 470-878-1091 or send an email to wposs@mcdonoughga.org. Those who wish to stay anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
