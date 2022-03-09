'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Speaks Out About Being Mistaken for Bank Robber and Led Out in Cuffs

Acclaimed “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler is speaking out about being mistaken for a bank robber and detained by police while trying to withdraw money from his account.

“This situation should never have happened. However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on,” Coogler said.

The incident happened in January, but came to light after surveillance camera images were obtained by TMZ and circulated online.

Coogler had walked into the bank in Atlanta and reportedly wrote a note on the back of the deposit slip for a $12,000 withdrawal, saying he wanted the teller to count the money elsewhere to be “discreet.” The teller mistook the request as Coogler trying to rob the bank.

After police were called, Coogler was led out in cuffs, and two friends he was with were detained.

It was quickly determined to be a giant mistake.

“We deeply regret that this incident occurred. It never should have happened and we have apologized to Mr. Coogler,” Bank of America said in a statement.

Coogler is in Atlanta filming the sequel to “Black Panther,” which is set to premiere in November.

