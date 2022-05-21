A Georgia woman battling cancer was stunned to learn that her loyal customers at Waffle House came together to support her during this difficult time.

Cynthia Morrison has been dedicated to those she waits on at the Waffle House on Cedarcrest Road and Highway 92 in Atlanta for the past 37 years, CBS46 reported. Going beyond just service with a smile, Morrison wants to get to know the people she serves, asking them not only for their name but their life story.

"I know their order, their drink, their name – if you know their name, it makes them feel special," she told CBS46.

Morrison's loyal patrons have come to rely on having such a friendly encounter when they come to eat, so when she missed a busy Saturday at work, Joey Godfrey was among her customers who noticed her absence and wondered where she was.

Godfrey asked her when he saw her next, and her answer was not what he was expecting.

"I didn't mean for it to just come out, it just did," she said.

"She leaned in and said, 'I have cancer,'" he recalled. Morrison told him she had a reaction to the chemo pills she is taking to battle Stage 1 bone cancer.

Having recently lost his stepfather to cancer, Godfrey was devastated. "I pulled out all the money I had at the time, which happened to be $120, and I left it on the counter," he said.

But the big tip didn't ease the devastation Godfrey felt after learning what Morrison was going through. "I cried for 20 minutes. I haven’t cried since my mom passed away," he said.

Godfrey thought that if Morrison's other customers knew she could use some help, they would be just as willing to chip in as he was, and so he rallied the community to help her out.

He created a GoFundMe page for Morrison. To date, more than $7,000 has been raised for Morrison to get her through the times when she will need to miss work.

It was the least they could do, Godfrey said, noting, "She's tried to make sure people have everything they need, that we're happy."

Above all, though, Morrison said she most appreciates the love she feels from her customers.

"I got a lot of people praying for me," she said.

Related Stories