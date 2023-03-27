A Georgia woman has been arrested after she allegedly killed her husband in an argument that was live-streamed on Facebook, according to police.

Lowdnes County Sheriff's Office said Kadejah Michelle Brown, 28, was arrested Saturday after they responded to a domestic violence call.

Brown was charged with murder after allegedly shooting her husband, Jeremy, also 28, inside their home according to People.

Cops say that the couple got into an argument “that turned physical,” and was “captured on audio / video on Facebook live.”

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and a 9 mm handgun was recovered along with other physical evidence, cops said.

While police did not specify what physical evidence was taken along with the gun, they said that Kadejah Michelle Brown was taken Lowndes County Adult Detention Center, where she is being held while awaiting her initial court appearance. No bond and been sat at this time.

Inside Edition Digital reached out to the Lowdnes County Courts to see if Brown has entered a plea, obtained legal representation and been issued a bond but has not heard back.

The incident remains under investigation.

After the arrest, Sheriff Eddie Hawkins took to the Lowdnes County Sheriff's Office Facebook page to post about the incident and issued a statement on the matter.

“There was a history of domestic violence between Brown and the victim. This was a tragic and senseless murder and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim. Fortunately, Brown is in custody and we look forward to the criminal justice system holding her accountable,” he wrote.

