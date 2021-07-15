Georgia Woman Discovers 18 Snakes Hiding Under Her Bed Instead of What She Thought Was 'Fuzz'
To be exact, Trish Wilcher of Augusta found 17 baby snakes and its mother.
Many of us have a fear of snakes, so imagine what went through one Georgia woman’s mind when she found not one but 18 of the slithery reptiles under her bed. “Scared shirtless to be honest,” Trish Wilcher, of Augusta, wrote on Facebook. “No sleep tonight.”
She had been on her way to bed Sunday evening when she said she “saw that little tiny piece of what I thought was fuzz and went to pick it up,” Wilcher said in a post.
Instead, her curious fingers were met with tiny spools of baby snakes.
Wilcher said she eventually “turned the bedroom upside down,” and discovered 17 baby snakes and its mother – 10 more than she initially thought were lurking under her bed.
“Still not confident that was the last of those things,” she wrote.
Wilcher solicited the help of a trapper the following morning to ease her anxiety, but she joked that she may never forget the incident.
“I may need a cardiologist after this,” Wilcher said.
