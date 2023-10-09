German University Students Design Environmentally Friendly Submarine That Uses Fins Instead of Propeller
The submarine fins are controlled by a scuba diver who pedals to generate power for the underwater craft.
As more and more harm is done to the environment, some university students are facing off to make a more environmentally friendly submarine.
German university students worked together to design a submarine that swaps out the traditional propeller for fins that are powered by pedals.
“We wanna propel these submarines in a way that is environmentally friendly,” William Megill, professor at Hochschule Rhein-Waal University, tells Inside Edition.
The traditional propeller can be harmful due to its knife-like nature when it spins, which can damage the underwater environment.
Since fins already prove to be a great design, according to many fish in the sea, the students decided this may be a more environmentally friendly option.
The students are in Spain’s Canary Islands to test their innovative design, which doubles as their entry in a competition to make a more friendly underwater craft.
