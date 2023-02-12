A dog raised by coyotes and nicknamed Ghost because it eluded rescue efforts has finally been captured.

The rescue of Ghost is now causing a heated battle over the dog's rightful owner.

Ghost could often be seen roaming Las Vegas neighborhoods alongside a pack of wild coyotes.

That is until animal rescuers Susan McMullen and Carole Sand safely removed the dog from the wild.

"He had a lot of sores on him and a lot of bite marks," Susan tells Inside Edition,

The story of the dog raised by coyotes is now getting national attention, with many comparing it to the legend of the boy raised in the wild by wolves.

There is one couple, however, that says the dog is rightfully theirs.

"We are 100% sure that is our dog," Christy Kobata tells Inside Edition.

She says Ghost became a member of her family when he was just a puppy. They named him Hades.

But she says Hades escaped from her yard last August and had not be seen since that time.

"He ran out, his fence is so little. He just jumped over that fence and he took off running," Christy says.

After hearing about the rescue and seeing the photos, Christy was excited to reunite with Hades but when she reached out to Susan and Carole, the women said that it was not her dog.

"We tried showing them the proof but they were like, 'No, no, no, no, it's not the same dog,'" Christy says.

Susan says she did not believe the markings matched up, but Christy says that is to be expected after six months in the wild with a pack of coyotes.

Christy even tried to confront Susan, but the battle over the dog has become so heated that the two factions refuse to back down and say they are prepared to take their fight to court. Ghost, meanwhile, remains in the custody of the animal rescue.

Related Stories