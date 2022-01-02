Giant Sunfish Spotted off Laguna Beach Coast Is Latest 'Monster' Marine Life to Wash Ashore in California

Two paddleboarders came across a bizarre-looking creature just off the coast of Laguna Beach in the latest instance of shocking marine life being spotted in and near California waters.

"We were both just like shocked, like oh my God, look at the size of this thing," Rick German told Inside Edition. "It was just massive. My buddy's board is 14-feet long, and it looks almost as big as the board."

The creature was a sunfish. They can weigh up to two tons, but those who encounter the giant fish have nothing to fear. Even though its flattened body gives it a monstrous appearance, the sunfish is a gentle giant.

Weird sea creatures are popping up all along the California coast.

A deep sea remote-operated vehicle captured a rare sighting of a barreleye fish in Monterey Bay, while in the same deep waters, a phantom jellyfish was caught on video for the ninth time ever.

A rare pacific football fish was found dead in San Diego, and not far away, a deep-sea cannibalistic lancetfish was spotted.

"It kind of elicits this nightmare feel," said James Stewart of the Aquarium of the Pacific. Though the creatures look scary, Stewart said he "wouldn't consider any of them really a problem for people."

