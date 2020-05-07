Gift Ideas and Ways Celebrate Mother's Day During the Coronavirus Pandemic

With Mother's Day fast approaching, coronavirus might mean you can't celebrate the moms in your life in the way you usually do.

Some floral shops have been given the OK to reopen with deliveries and no-contact curbside pickup, but if you can't send flowers, here are some ways to save money and make your own Mother's Day gifts, according to lifestyle expert Caryn Antonini.

SUGAR SALT SCRUB

The instructions for this at-home spa treatment are simple. "Take one cup of sugar and about 3/4 cup — if you're using a liquid form of your coconut oil — and then add any kind of essential oils and stir that together."

The consistency should be grainy from the sugar crystals.

PAINTED VASE

You can also transform a wine bottle into a pretty, painted vase.

"Just start painting," Antonini said. "This is great. Young kids can do it — older. For added touches you can add hearts."

ORDER TAKE-OUT FROM A FANCY RESTAURANT

If homemade gifts aren't your thing, you may want to treat Mom to a special meal. And the good news is that many restaurants are preparing Mother's Day takeout-only menus, like Akasha restaurant in Culver City, California.

Owner Akasha Richmond gave Inside Edition a preview of the delicious brunch menu, featuring brisket hash, cinnamon rolls, quiche and a "bubble bath cocktail" with vodka, lavender tea, lime and agave.

